THS wins the Cup Trophy

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

the terre haute north boys soccer team has goten the best of their rivals terre haute south lately, but the braves made up for it tonight... the braves hosted the patriots with the cup trophy on the line... south had 17 shots on goal in the first half and adam waters did a great job of stopping them all... no score in the second half...great individual move by south's ashton hayne....he goes top shelf for the games first goal... less than five minutes later....north on the attack kaleb funk with a great pass to lance eldred....patriots down two-one.... nice passing by south....the ball ends up with senior rylan crockett, he boots it in to give the braves a three-one advantage.... after a scoreless first half, these two teams combined for five second half goals... four came from south, here's the final one by adm on-dres.... terre haute south takes it four-one....the braves win the cup trophy for the first time since 2016.... <i put in all my hard work in put in throughout the summer and practicing all the time. i've only brought it home once. this my senior year, lets get it baby.>
