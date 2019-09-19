Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trey Goodman

Linton QB playing great in teams three-game winning streak

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Trey Goodman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2a linton will 2a linton will put their three-game winning streak on the line friday when they host 4a boonville.... several factors have led to the miners winning streak including the play of qb trey goodman... he's coming off one of his best games of the season....friday in linton's win at state ranked north vermillion goodman accounted for four touchdowns... head coach brian oliver says its been fun to watch the growth of his qb!
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
A Quiet Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cup Trophy

Image

Trey Goodman

Image

ND-West Vigo preview

Image

L&A Family Farms joins in on fall fun

Image

Hey Kevin: Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

Image

Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

Image

Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers

Image

Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar about VA Aid and Assistance

Image

Local organization works to help family members of people who suffer from Alzheimer's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator