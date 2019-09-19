Speech to Text for Trey Goodman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2a linton will 2a linton will put their three-game winning streak on the line friday when they host 4a boonville.... several factors have led to the miners winning streak including the play of qb trey goodman... he's coming off one of his best games of the season....friday in linton's win at state ranked north vermillion goodman accounted for four touchdowns... head coach brian oliver says its been fun to watch the growth of his qb!