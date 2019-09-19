Speech to Text for ND-West Vigo preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... one of the marquee high school football games we'll have tomorrow night on in the zone is four and ohh north daviess at three and one west vigo... last year the cougars beat the vikings 21-14, it was north daviess first win ever over west vigo in football... this years game has a interesting matchup...west vigo qb dane andrews who's thrown as many as seven td's in one game against a north daviess defense that's ranked number one in the state.... the cougars know to stay perfect on the season they have to slow down andrews!