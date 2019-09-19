Speech to Text for Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

the event means to the community. a long-time football coach will help lead the terre haute boys and girls club. today-- the group's board announced "trent miles" is the new "c-e-o." he coached football teams, including indiana state university. one of his goals as a coach was to encourage athletes to make a positive impact. he hopes to take that same approach with the program. miles will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club. he will also help with the strategic