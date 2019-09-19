Speech to Text for Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a good portion of the center's budget. terre haute is the birthplace of the coca cola bottle. one local museum is doing its part to honor that history! the vigo county historical society will hold a special festival. it takes place this saturday. you're looking at video of a coke bottle sculpture in downtown terre haute. organizers have been putting them around town just ahead of the festival. again, the festival takes place this saturday.... september 21st. it will be in the 900 block of wabash avenue. it begins at 10 am and will last until 6 pm. in addition to learning about local history, there will be live