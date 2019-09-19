Speech to Text for Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers

tv dot com. a local fundraiser still needs your help. you're looking at video from an informational meeting. culinary queens is an annual event that benefits the f-s-a counseling center. the center provides assistance to local families in need. each year organizers host a special contest that brings together women chefs from around the area. then you have a chance to sample their dishes. during that time...the chefs will be trying to collect your tips. organizers say they are still looking for volunteer chefs. "we're a little bit down from normal which we know we'll rally back. if anybody is interested in being a chef we ask they provide 100 samples of their favorite dish. they do not have to be a culinary expert at all." the culinary queens fundraiser takes place on october 26th. each year the fundraiser makes around 65-thousand dollars. this is