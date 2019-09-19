Speech to Text for Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar about VA Aid and Assistance

month. an assisted living facility is doing its part to help local veterans. silver birch assistant living of terre haute hosted a seminar. it focused on financial assistance for war time veterans and their spouses. veterans did not have to serve in the war just during war time eras. silver birch works with a program called veterans financial to make this possible. "if we can't help them on the state side through the state this is another option for us to find a way for these folks to take advantage of the care we provide in our community." to find out more information, visit our website. that's w-t-h-i