Speech to Text for Local organization works to help family members of people who suffer from Alzheimer's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to you every 65 seconds someone in the u.s. develops some form of alzheimers or dementia. 1 in three seniors dies from the disease. this is all according to the alzheimer's association. that's why a local organization is helping people struggling with this issue. the sisters of providence at saint mary-of-the-woods hosted a special event today. it's called the memory cafe. it helps families struggling with these issues meet other families. together they can share stories...network...or just take a break from their challenges. organizers say it's important these families understand they are not alone. "to just come and be with each other and learn and play and laugh and support each other." if you're looking to attend....the sisters of providence hosts these meetings the third thursday of every