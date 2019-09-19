Clear

Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Indiana

A dangerous mosquito-borne virus has been found in the Hoosier state. Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or triple E, was detected in three horses and a group of mosquitoes in northern Indiana.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

plan... and program expansion. a mosquito born virus has made its way to indiana. eastern equine encephalitis or triple e has appeared in a northern indiana county. health officials found the virus in 3 horses and a group of mosquitoes. there are no reported human cases in the state. but... in 6 other states across the nation. . officials are aware of 21 cases... and 5 human deaths. mosquitoes spread the virus to horses and people. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with a local veterinarian and equine studies professor today. in tonight's health alert. . . he joins us for more on what to look for and how to prevent triple "e" rondrell. . it's important to know that this virus is only spread by mosquitoes. it can't be spread horse to horse or person to person. in both animals and humans. . the most susceptible are the very young or very old. the symptoms are the same in horses as they are in humans. they include fever, chills, muscle and joint pain, and in severe cases. . swelling of the brain or even comatose and seizures. acording to the c-d-c. . . 30 percent of people infected with the virus die. many survivors experience ongoing neurological problems . there are vaccinations for horses that are included in the regular vaccination cycle. veterinarian dr. jim holscher says these vaccinations are very good and protect animals. there are. . however. . no vaccinations for people. experts advise avoiding mosquitoes as best as you can. ////// "horses are a lot more susceptible to it than any of the other spieces just lilke people." /// "we just have to be really diligent in controlling the breeding areas for the mosquitoes." /// "vaccinations are imporant and vaccinating at the right time." now dr. holscher said he wouldn't worry about your dogs and smaller animals. bigger animals like horses are where triple "e" is most common. he has never seen a case of eastern equine encephalitis and doesn't expect it to trickle down to the wabash valley. both experts advise as summer ends and we head into fall to take precautions against mosquitoes.
