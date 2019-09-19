Speech to Text for Adams Memorials repairs tombstones at City Cemetery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayor's office. we brought you news "on tuesday" of vandalism that happened "in martinsville, illinois". someone knocked over "31"-tombstones "at the city cemetery". "adams memorials" now has all the tombstones "back in place". "the city" believes it'll cost a few thousand dollars "for repairs". "officials say".. they'll offer a reward to anyone who can help solve this case. "if" you have a tip.. call "the martinsville police department". that number is 217-382-4023.