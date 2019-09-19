Clear

Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 63°

Quiet weather continues through Saturday afternoon. That's when more clouds will move in and it will be breezy.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 63°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 7 mph. "the national highway traffic safety administration".. held a forum "today".. to tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 7 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
A Quiet Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

L&A Family Farms joins in on fall fun

Image

Hey Kevin: Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

Image

Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

Image

Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers

Image

Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar about VA Aid and Assistance

Image

Local organization works to help family members of people who suffer from Alzheimer's

Image

Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Indiana

Image

Adams Memorials repairs tombstones at City Cemetery

Image

Trash emptied in park: "Someone knows who did this and their conscience should be bothering them"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator