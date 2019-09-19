Speech to Text for Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 63°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 7 mph. "the national highway traffic safety administration".. held a forum "today".. to tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 7 mph. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 65. light southeast wind. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 88. south wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 66.