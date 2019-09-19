Speech to Text for News 10 answers the 22 Push Up Challenge to raise awareness for suicide in the military

begin his new role "on october 1st". "all month long".. "news 10" has been bringing you "mental health awareness stories". and we continue our coverage for you now "with a familiar report". by now.. you've probably heard of the "22" push-up challenge. but do you know "the deeper meaning" behind it? "statistics show".. that "22"-military members commit suicide "on a daily basis". "the challenge" is to raise awareness to military suicides and prevention. "bill little" "with the hamilton center says".. no one should fight alone. ////// /////// "there's help here. there's hope here and i tell people there's no reason to struggle alone anymore. just reach out for some help. there's lots of people who will help you get there." ////// now "last week'.. "the vigo county sheriff's office" challenged "news 10" to the 22-pushup challenge. "today".. we dropped.. and gave "22"! take a look! /////// /////// nats of wthi team doing 22 push up challenge ////// that's right.. we challenged "tony dokoupil" "fr c-b-s this morning". and.. vigo county prosecutor "terry modesitt". ////// to learn even more about the "22"-push up challenge.. along "with mental health programs and services available" be sure to head on over to our website "at w-t-h-i