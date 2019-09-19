Speech to Text for Hoosier harvest could be worst since 2012 drought

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now." agriculture's in right now." hoosier farmers are preparing for harvest... and expectations are low after a difficult growing season. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10. hoosier farmers are just starting to get into the fields to harvest... putting them behind where they were last year at this time. yield projections don't look good either. experts are saying this could be the worst year for hoosier farmers since the drought in 20-12. news 10's heather good spoke with an indiana farmer about this year's harvest. she has more in a live report. heather... patrece and rondrell... to the average person driving by... this year's corn crop doesn't look too bad... but if you go deeper into the feilds... one farmer i spoke with says you'll see why this could be the worst harvest they've experienced in several years. nat: if they all looked like that, this would be a very good year cory, indiana farmer dwight ludwig says it's been a difficult year. hoosier harvest season is underway... but growers across the state are behind. fewer crops have been harvested compared to this time last year. farmer dwight ludwig says,"we'll be getting started here in the next day or two. we've got some soybeans that are ready to harvest. corn still may be a week or two weeks away before we get started on corn real heavy but we have some beans that will be ready to harvest." experts are saying this may be the worst harvest since 20-12. nat: we will see whenever we get out there farmers struggled through a challenging growing season. several rain storms in the spring and early summer meant the ground was too wet for planting. "you go out and walk through the fields you'll find wet holes that just don't have any crops on them at all. we've been fighting disease pressure all year. we've been fighting insect pressure all year and just all that added up it's going to be a pretty pour yielding year." according to the u-s department of agriculture... combined corn and soybean production is expected to be down 20-percent from last year. "i think we'll probably be under average, maybe even significantly under average." i asked average." under significantly maybe even significantly under average." i asked i asked ludwig how this year compares to the drought in 20-12. he says -- then -- farmers knew the harvest wasn't going to be good because you could look at the fields and see the corn didn't get high. this year -- he says -- he won't really know how bad it is until he gets out there and can see those spots and can see those spots where nothing grew. where nothing those spots where nothing grew. back to you. back to you. grew.