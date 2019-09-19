Clear

Daviess 4-H seeking help from community on project

The building project would help to expand the organization's education programs.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Daviess 4-H seeking help from community on project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you may see your local 4-h featured each year at the county fair. but roots "of 4-h" go much deeper. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "1"-county 4-h.. is working to expand.. in order to provide more! ////// "the daviess county 4-h is in the middle of a project to expand their facilities. however now they are needing your help to move forward." lauren brinson is in her eighth year as a 4-her. she says her family helped her get involved at an early age. "my mom showed cattle for ten years. so i started showing sheep and then got into pigs along with all the other projects that i do." the daviess county 4-h is working on a project of it's own. with more kids like brinson getting involved they have outgrown their footprint. "we've doubled the size of this facility to accomodate three species instead of one. and then we are also moving on to phase two which is our swine barn renovation." the first two renovations deal with what some would call the face of 4-h. that's kids showing off their pigs and sheep at the county fair. but 4-h goes beyond that. "i also do vet science, scrap book photography, antimology, geneology along with everything else." phase three will expand an existing building to supply areas for community learning and a public kitchen. daviess county 4-h hopes to pay for the expansion with a $50,000 matching grant. however those funds aren't set in stone. "if we fall short of the $50,000 goal, there is no matching moneys available. so our urgency is to get the $50,000 raised by october the 20th is our deadline." 4-h hopes that if they are able to successfully fund phase three that the project could wrap up by next year. giving kids like brinson a place to learn. "at the top of the hour i'll explain how you can donate. in washington, gary brian news 10.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
A Quiet Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

L&A Family Farms joins in on fall fun

Image

Hey Kevin: Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

Image

Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

Image

Local fundraiser still in need of volunteers

Image

Silver Birch Assistant Living of Terre Haute hosted a seminar about VA Aid and Assistance

Image

Local organization works to help family members of people who suffer from Alzheimer's

Image

Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Indiana

Image

Adams Memorials repairs tombstones at City Cemetery

Image

Trash emptied in park: "Someone knows who did this and their conscience should be bothering them"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator