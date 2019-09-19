Speech to Text for Daviess 4-H seeking help from community on project

you may see your local 4-h featured each year at the county fair. but roots "of 4-h" go much deeper. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how "1"-county 4-h.. is working to expand.. in order to provide more! ////// "the daviess county 4-h is in the middle of a project to expand their facilities. however now they are needing your help to move forward." lauren brinson is in her eighth year as a 4-her. she says her family helped her get involved at an early age. "my mom showed cattle for ten years. so i started showing sheep and then got into pigs along with all the other projects that i do." the daviess county 4-h is working on a project of it's own. with more kids like brinson getting involved they have outgrown their footprint. "we've doubled the size of this facility to accomodate three species instead of one. and then we are also moving on to phase two which is our swine barn renovation." the first two renovations deal with what some would call the face of 4-h. that's kids showing off their pigs and sheep at the county fair. but 4-h goes beyond that. "i also do vet science, scrap book photography, antimology, geneology along with everything else." phase three will expand an existing building to supply areas for community learning and a public kitchen. daviess county 4-h hopes to pay for the expansion with a $50,000 matching grant. however those funds aren't set in stone. "if we fall short of the $50,000 goal, there is no matching moneys available. so our urgency is to get the $50,000 raised by october the 20th is our deadline." 4-h hopes that if they are able to successfully fund phase three that the project could wrap up by next year. giving kids like brinson a place to learn. "at the top of the hour i'll explain how you can donate. in washington, gary brian news 10.