Speech to Text for Hotel California ISU's Tilson Auditorium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

aspendental.com jon talks with jennifer cook about hotel california. tuesday, september 24 7:30 p.m. / pre event starts at 6:30 p.m. isu's tilson auditorium $29/$27, $5/kids 1-877-isu-tixs www.hulmancenter.org hotel california "a salute to the eagles" was founded with the intent of filling the void left by the demise of the eagles in 1982. by blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, hotel california faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the eagles studio recordings while recreating a classic sound which undeniably transcends the boundaries of rock, r&b, and country while delivering a modern, action packed performance that brings this timeless music into the new millennium. this band, comprised of five respected multi-talented top music industry professionals, presents a dynamic exciting show saluting the music of the eagles, a super group whose music has proven to have a staying power that few bands lay claim to. finally, audiences can once again experience the energy and magic of this timeless music.