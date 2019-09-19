National Night Out: Building relationships with local law enforcement and first responders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a man is dead and another is behind bars in knox county. jacob lacoste is charged with voluntary manslaughter. police found drew roach dead in a home just north of vincennes. it happened just after 4:00 yesterday morning on thunderhill drive. detectives are still trying to find out what exactly happened.

costly repairs are behind the planned closing of the edgar county jail. that's in paris, illinois. the facility is 127 years old. it's also in desperate need of a renovation. we're told there's no room to pay for it in the county's budget. the sheriff's office and board are in the process of finding somewhere to transport inmates.

Today marks the 36th annual national night out in the wabash valley. it brings first responders and the community they serve together. it's a chance to hear what their jobs are like on a day-to-day basis! we now join news 10's jordan kudisch live at fairbanks park. she has more on what the excitement is all about. jordan... ever wondered what the inside of a fire truck looks like? or how what a police officers day consists of? now you can! the night gives you the chance to speak one-on-one with law enforcement right here at fairbanks park. the event goes from 5 pm. to 8pm. during that time there will be free hot dogs, fire trucks, police cars, helicopter and more! police say they expect to see at least $10,000 people in attendance. the evening allows the community to connect with our law enforcement and first responders, but more importantly, sgt. matt ames says it may encourage the younger crowd to go into the profession. so if you have the chance you might want to stop by fairbanks and see what the excitement is all about. reporting live from fairbanks park, jk, news 10.

'adam's memorial' says it will cost about $3,000 to fix damage at a cemetery in martinsville, illinois. police say 31 headstones were damaged or knocked over over the weekend. police are still searching for who did the vandalism. if you have any information on the vandalism call the martinsville police at the number on your screen.

happening today the vigo county school board will meet in an executive session. at the last regular meeting members voted to authorize attorneys. that's to work-out a settlement with "energy systems group". if a settlement is not reached the board authorized a lawsuit may be filed. the school board claims" "e-s-g" overbilled the corporation. today's meeting starts at 7:30 this morning. that's at the school corporation's central office. news 10 will be there. we'll have more information for you on news 10 at midday.

indiana lawmakers are talking about allowing semis to haul heavier loads for masonry products. the interim study committee on roads and transportation held a hearing yesterday. potential changes discussed could have a major benefit locally. sullivan county is home to brampton brick. experts weighed in on the economic benefits of the change. but there were also concerns about safety and road damage.

the vigo county clerk's office is looking for poll workers. young people are encouraged to have a hand in the process. that includes high school and college students. if you're interested in helping out with the november election call the clerk's office.

terre haute has a new splash pad! you'll find it right behind the booker t. washington community center in the playground area. the new water feature is free and open to the public. benches and other amenities will be added in the future. mayor duke bennett says the city hopes to add splash pads to other parks.