Speech to Text for Old National Bank Classic

plays.> in the hoosier state there's never a bad time to talk basketball and high school hoops was front and center today down in the southern part of the wabash valley... the eight coaches and adminstrators from the schools in this years old national bank holiday boys basketball classic gathered today in loogootee for the drawing for this years tourney draw... this is the old north daviess classic, it runs this year on december 23rd, 27th and 28th.... here's the first round matchups for the 14th annual event.... two past tourney champs will meet as brownstown central will take on barr-reeve... then two d1 prospects will square off with the state's leading scorer last year in luke brown and blackford taking on colson montogmery and southridge.... good local matchup between south knox and north daviess....and loogootee drew rushville... with the individual and team talent in this years field, the coaches think this could be the best tourney yet!