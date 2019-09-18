Clear

Old National Bank Classic

14th annual draw took place for boys basketball tourney

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Old National Bank Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plays.> in the hoosier state there's never a bad time to talk basketball and high school hoops was front and center today down in the southern part of the wabash valley... the eight coaches and adminstrators from the schools in this years old national bank holiday boys basketball classic gathered today in loogootee for the drawing for this years tourney draw... this is the old north daviess classic, it runs this year on december 23rd, 27th and 28th.... here's the first round matchups for the 14th annual event.... two past tourney champs will meet as brownstown central will take on barr-reeve... then two d1 prospects will square off with the state's leading scorer last year in luke brown and blackford taking on colson montogmery and southridge.... good local matchup between south knox and north daviess....and loogootee drew rushville... with the individual and team talent in this years field, the coaches think this could be the best tourney yet!
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Dry and Dusty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Old National Bank Classic

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

Image

Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

Image

Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

Image

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator