THN Girls soccer

THN beats their rivals THS

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

girls soccer haute north the terre haute north girls soccer team has dominated their rivals lately, but tonight terre haute south came ready to play and try to end the lady patriots long winning streak over the lady braves... south and north played for the ball trophy.... first half....natalie morris with a great ball on the free kick for south....it hits off the goal post..... then kendall austin almost taps it in, south just misses on a couple opportunities to score... no score in the second half and south goalee lanee dillion keeps it that way with a great save..... less than 18 minutes to play and we finally get our first score...with sasha thompson drawing a double team ellie price is left open, big mistake the north star junior finds the back of the net... less than two minutes later the price is right again for terre haute north.....sasha thompson' shot is deflected to ellie for the rebound goal... terre haute north wins two-nothing....they keep the ball trophy for a school record seventh straight time, they beat their rivals for the 11th consecutive time thanks to two goals from ellie price... <it feels pretty good, but honestly wouldn't of gotten any of it without my teammates. especially with the assist from sasha thompson.takes a lot of work to get a good result. feels great. not a lot of teams at north an say they won it all four years.
