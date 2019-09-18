Speech to Text for Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

whether it's during the school year.. summer recreation leagues.. or travel ball.. many kids are playing their sports year round. for parents.. those costs are adding up.. and it's impacting families. "it's easy to spend 400 or 500 bucks on a weekend just for travel softball." according to a recent study.. children from families with a high-income are playing more sports than kids from low-income families. news 10s jada huddlestun spoke to parents and coaches about the expenses with sports.. she joins us now in the studio with some advice to tackling the cost. a study by the "aspen institute's project play" found that families spend about 7-hundred dollars per year on thie children's athletic costs. now.. those costs vary depending on the sport and league you're in. i spoke with a coach and parent whose child is involved in travel sports. he share how expensive things can really get. adam wolfe is one of the coaches for the wabash valley warriors girls travel softball team. many of the girls on his team are playing ball year round. he says expenses for parents can add up quickly. "gas to get there to the tournaments. sometimes to indianapolis. sometimes to kentucky. sometimes local. hotel fees. there's some tournaments that we play on friday nights, so you have a hotel fee friday saturday. that can range anywhere from 100 bucks to 200 bucks a night." those costs can keep kids away from playing sports. "i've heard of several girls that were probably good enough to play travel ball, but their parents couldn't afford it." that's why many local travel sports teams do things to help keep these kids out on the field. "i try not to let that happen. a lot of our organization we reach out to girls that might be on the fence. yes, she's good enough, but they can't afford the high fees. we try to fundraise as much as possible, so out of the initial pocket there's not a lot of expense." if you're interested in learning more about upcoming fundraisers.. or becoming a team sponsor... you can contact coach wolfe. we've linked you to his information on our website. wthi tv