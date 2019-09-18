Speech to Text for Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many of us may not be thinking about putting gifts under the tree just yet.. but some u-s marines are. today.. they kicked off their annual 'toys for tot's' campaign! every year.. the marines work to collect as many toys as possible... so kids in need can have a great christmas. last year... more than 23-thousand toys were given out. organizers hope they can get even more "this" year to support the growing need. "its important to help unite the community together to raise awareness that there is a need. there are kids here who are kind of in a struggling situation that need some assistance. we want to try to make every family a little bit happier in the christmas season by giving them something." the campaign runs from now thru december 7th. and now is the time to sign up for the program.. or to donate. you can do that online. we've linked you to the toys for tots website, on our website..