Speech to Text for Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

businesses around the world. there are nearly 700 people living homeless right now in vigo county... a local group of students is doing what it can to help. students in the 'kindness club' at hoosier prairie elementary school in vigo county made kits for the homeless. the kids put the kits together themselves. some were donated to saint benedicts church.. they were packed with food and water.. bandaids..and other personal hygiene products. kits also had notes of encouragement.. teachers say they're proud of the kids for all their hard work. "it is heartwarming. and it just gives you all those good feelings inside because they all want to do something for someone else." the 'kindness club' is a part of vigo county schools' social/ emotional learning clubs. it was made possible by a nearly 3 million dollar grant earlier this year. the grant lets teachers incoporate social and emotional learning skills in the classroom.