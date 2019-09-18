Speech to Text for Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

for more than 160-thousand dollars. a big gift to indiana state university will help keep students "career-ready." "esko graphics" donated 1 point 3 million dollars in software. the packaging engineering program will use it. students can learn automation, design, and package cutting. both the "university" and "esko" say it's important to keep students on the cutting-edge of technology. when they're working on their projects as students, they're literally using the same software technology they will be using when they are hired out into the workforce.{:1} how much packaging is so much a part of your every day life from the time you get up and put your lotion on, tube of toothpaste you use /{splic}// they were all designed by structural engineers, and they all came in some kind of box{:1} "esko" says its software is used in