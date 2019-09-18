Clear

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for more than 160-thousand dollars. a big gift to indiana state university will help keep students "career-ready." "esko graphics" donated 1 point 3 million dollars in software. the packaging engineering program will use it. students can learn automation, design, and package cutting. both the "university" and "esko" say it's important to keep students on the cutting-edge of technology. when they're working on their projects as students, they're literally using the same software technology they will be using when they are hired out into the workforce.{:1} how much packaging is so much a part of your every day life from the time you get up and put your lotion on, tube of toothpaste you use /{splic}// they were all designed by structural engineers, and they all came in some kind of box{:1} "esko" says its software is used in
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Dry and Dusty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

Image

Marines kick-off annual Toys for Tots campaign

Image

Vigo County kids make donations to area homeless

Image

Company gifts ISU $1.3 million in software

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

Image

Terre Haute woman works to find closure after her dad disappeared in 1984

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator