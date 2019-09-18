Clear

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tv dot com. students in the vigo county school corporation are preparing for some of those jobs. it's part of the "career and technical education program". students are in the process of completing the seventh home in the trades neighborhood. news 10's tilly marlatt has more on how this program prepares students for a future career in the trades. from frame to finish students in the vigo county school corporation are working together to build a home in one school year. they gain skills in areas like plumbing and electrical work. west vigo senior garrett padgett says the program influenced his future. "it's taught me a lot actually with electrical which is probably going to be my career in the future. i'm a lot better with electrical. i'm not as nervous to mess with it as i used to be." kevin mccrea is the instructor. he says people should not be worried about purchasing a home that's built by students like padgett. "there's always the perception that because high school students build the houses there's going to be a defect and that's not the case." this is hands-on experience.. that can lead to an opportunity in building trades. students who complete all trimesters of the program can receive a scholarship to a school in indiana. but that's not all. "we also get them immediately into the carpenters union at the advanced rate so it's like a six month headstart into the union. they get a 50 cent an hour more raise than they would get normally." padgett says the program helps students build a future from the ground up. "they teach you step by step everything you need to do. what to do and what not to do and the best way of going about it." experience that a student can benefit from for a lifetime. reporting from terre haute, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10 the homes students build are available for sale upon completion. the program's instructor says one home sold
