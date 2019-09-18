Speech to Text for Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

trade jobs are in high demand across the hoosier state.. a local union says sometimes.. these jobs are overlooked. " for most young people they think about going to college, they think about some way to make a living. and the skilled trades are very much overlooked. but we have some of the best wages and benefits packages you'll find. " plumbers and steamfitters local 1-5-7 in terre haute is always looking for people. they offer a variety of fields.. like h-vac...welding..a nd plumbing. the union offers 30to-60 apprenticeships each year. you can find more about getting involved in the local union or apprenticeships. we've put that information for you over on our website.. wthi