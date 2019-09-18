Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman works to find closure after her dad disappeared in 1984

is a terre a terre haute woman is working to keep her father's memory alive...35 years after he disappeared. tonight...the story of how 8 year old missi lydick lost her father and her mission to find him still today. this story is new for you tonight at 6... missi lydick of terre haute is reviewing decades of research. copies of newspaper clippings and court documents compiled over the last 35 years. these papers and a few photos are all she has left of her father. 17:04:53:2}...i love him...i miss him...i wished he was here to help me... missi was only 8 years old when her father, ronald gilbert went missing. he and his friend..gary landsaw reportedly went to paris, illinois on september 18th, 1984. they never returned home. the suspicion is they were victims of violent foul play related to a drug deal. but no bodies have ever been found...no murder weapon and the only two people tried in the case were both aquitted. now, on the anniversary of his disappearance..missi lydick is looking for closure. 16:51:11:1}...it gets a little harder every day for me...not knowing and always wondering... she came to us to try and keep his memory alive and to remind everyone...in her mind at least..this case is still open. 16:51:23:1}...whenever there's a ya know something comes on the news where they found remains ya know my breath stops..my heart skips a beat and then i'm shaking and it's every time... na}...this is my uncle jimmy.. her father has a headstone with other family members at a cemetery in praireton. but because his remains were never found...she has little reason to visit. nat 17:26:15:2}...i don't feel like there's a whole lot here so i don't come out a whole lot... her wish is that someday she can put her father to rest with his family and put her mind to rest once and for all. 16:53:19:2}...i'm very angry but i'm hurt even more because i don't know i just feel like i missed out on so much ya know throughout my life without having a father there.... missi wanted us to try and help get this closed case open again. i first reached out to indiana state police. investigations commander jason fijt told me they worked the missing persons case from the beginning. but in january, 1990 a local judge declared ronald gilbert legally dead. then...16 years later...two edgar county men were tried for murder. on december 5th, 2000.... brothers herbert and jerome board of paris were found "not guilty" of murder. missi wants the case open again..hoping new technology might help find her dad. but state police and the edgar county sheriff's department told me...without a body nor a murder weapon they have little to go on. 16:54:35:0}...i know somebody knows something. even if it's just where a bone is found..anything something so i can have some closure...