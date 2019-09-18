Speech to Text for ISU welcomes accomplished alum for guest lecture

be able to give money to the hospital. indiana state university welcomed an accomplished alum back to its campus. daniel mcdevitt appeared for a special guest lecture. mcdevitt has 30 years of law enforcement experience. this includes time with n-c-i-s and the military. mcdevitt also helped the school develop new majors in the criminology department. news 10 spoke with mcdevitt earlier today. he says he's excited to see the growth within the department and the school. "i'm really proud of what they've done. this place meant a lot to me. i would not have had the career that i had had it not been for this education. " two of the majors mcdevitt helped to develop are intelligence and security. mcdevitt says the additions mean students will have more opportunities once they graduate.