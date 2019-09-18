Speech to Text for Service League presents checks to Union Health Foundation during luncheon

up volunteers can provide patients with a little comfort during trying times. that's certainly the goal for the "service league at union hospital" in terre haute. the organization held a luncheon today. during this time...members presented a check to the "union health foundation". they also presented checks to several other units within the hospital. officials will use the money to better serve patients. "it's so cool to be on the community, see all of the things requested and actually fulfill their wishes." the service league hosts several fund-raisers throughout the year to