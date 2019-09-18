Speech to Text for Local mayor speaks in support for truck weight rule change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local mayor is pushing for "truck weight" changes. changes that could impact his area. sullivan mayor clint lamb spoke in front of the "study committee on roads and transportation." lawmakers heard arguments for .. and against a possible change. it would allow trucks to carry larger loads of masonry products. some experts feel an increased weight load would have a good "economic" impact. sullivan county is home to "brampton brick". lamb feels the company is vital for jobs and revitalization. he says the mutual support is important. they create quality of life projects and government alone cannot do it alone. we need this partnership. at the end of the day, a successful sullivan and a successful industry is dependent upon this industry, and especially brampton brick. there are no "final" decisions during these study committees. the hearings help lawmakers form recommendations during legislative