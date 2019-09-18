Speech to Text for Edgar County Jail has plans to close its doors

an illinois county is planning to close it's jail. edgar county board members confirmed reports today. this is due to the facility needing renovations... and the county not having room to pay for it in the budget. they say it's very early in the process. but they need to figure out where inmates will be transported. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with the chairman of the edgar county board today. he joins us live in the newsroom with more information about the county's plans. edgar county's board has decided the short term. . . and maybe longterm. . . solution to this problem is to move their inmates elsewhere. although it is very early in the process. . . the county has begun those preliminary discussions with nearby jails the edgar county jail houses just under 40 inmates right now. chairman of the county board jeff voigt says this is a significant number for them. the edgar county sheriff and a board member have been going out and meeting with other sheriffs in close locations. voigt says this is to see who can do what and for how much. moving these inmates does come at a cost. this is for both transporting them to and for housing them in other locations. voigt stressed that the county is committed to doing this in a responsible manner. "we realizie there are issues and we need to start moving prisioners when it's practical." /// "because the only way this is going to be successful and the least amount of problems is all to work together." voigt says all talks are preliminary as they are just starting the initial phases of this process. he called this a very complicated issue. now more updates will come in the coming days and weeks regarding where exactly these inmates will go and how much it will cost. news 10 will update you as this story continues to develop. reporting live in the newsroom. . i'm dominic miranda. . . news10