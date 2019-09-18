Clear
Goldenrod Versus Ragweed

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

noticed your if you've if you've noticed your allergies a lot more lately, there could be a few reasons for that. storm team 10's chris piper is live right now, to tell us about one plant that could be bothering you. ////// kevin i'm out here on the east side of terre haute right now. many people are sneezing and coughing right now, and there's a certain plant that could be the cause of it. many people think these yellow plants you see on your screen are the cause of their allergies. these are called goldenrod, and they are not the cause of your allergies. it's the plant that grows right next to them that's responsible for that. dr peter coppinger says, people often mistake goldenrod for ragweed, because they tend to grow right next to each other. ////// "goldenrod is very easy to spot. it's growing all along the sides of roads and in fields sides of roads along the growing all spot. it's very easy to "goldenrod is ////// other. next to each grow right they tend to grow right next to each other. ////// "goldenrod is very easy to spot. it's growing all along the sides of roads and in fields right now, nice beautiful yellow colored flowers. the ragweed on the other hand is a very unsightly, very unattractive little green plant." /////// coppinger says goldenrod is simply a pollinator plant. it's only use is for insects. whereas ragweed blows in the wind, and is usually the cause of your allergies. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back. ///////
