Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 5 mph. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 64. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. wind 3 to 5 mph. southeast around 64. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 61. east wind around 5 mph. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 89. calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 64. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. if you've noticed your allergies a lot more lately, there could be a few reasons for that. storm team 10's chris piper storm team that. reasons for be a few there could more lately, allergies a lot