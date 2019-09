Speech to Text for Sullivan Corn Festival underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sullivan corn festival kicks-off today! the "4"-day event runs through saturday. the festival features live entertainment each night, food vendors, carnival rides.. and of course...free corn. event organizers say they'll serve more than "1" thousand ears of corn. the sullivan rotary club is putting on