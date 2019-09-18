Speech to Text for Parke County students make the trip to Cayuga wetlands

county 8th graders unplugged for the day.. to explore the wetlands. the wetlands are at "duke energy's cayuga power plant" it's an opportunity for students to learn about wildlife, insects and vegetation that make up the wetlands and wabash river. organizers say it's a lesson that simply can't be taught in the classroom. ///// /////// "these events are under the philospohy of tell me, i'll forget, teach me i'll remember, involve me, i'll understand. so when kids are involved in the learning process and the different stages, they really understand their dependency of nature." ////// tomorrow.. 8th graders from vermillion county will make the trek to the wetlands. over "2"-days.. more than "400"- students will be participating in the annual event. the