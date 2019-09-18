Speech to Text for Old election laptops to get new life

laptops.. used in previous elections... have a new purpose in vigo county. they're helping several local non-profit groups. more than "50"-used computers were cleaned out and donated. they come from the vigo county clerk's office. instead of throwing them out... leaders thought they had more purpose in helping the community. /////// //////// "there's a whole lot of programs, especially in the wabash valley, that could use a laptop... especially after school programs with kids, and some of the churches do a lot with the pre-schools. as technology driven as our community's become, i thought well i don't want to destroy them. that's not something we would do." //////// laptops are still available for wabash valley groups.. "if" you're interested... call the vigo county clerk's office. that phone number is there on your t-v screen 812-462-3211... and we also have it online for you at wthi-tv-dot-com.