Speech to Text for Police identify victim in deadly Vincennes shooting

"inside the residence they found a young man unresponsive inside the building." /////// "1"-man is dead.. and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting. good afternoon to you. i'm rondrell moore. in for susan dinkel. it's wednesday, september 18th. just before 4:30 this morning.. emergency crews were called to 34-64 thunderhill drive in knox county. that's just north of vincennes. a young man was found shot to death. a second man was taken into custody. this story continues to develop at this hour.. as the death remains under investigation. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" joins us now live in vincennes. he's been following this story all day. gary.. what can you tell us? //////// "rondrell" the body of "23"-year-old "drew allen roach" was removed from this home just after "1"-o'clock this afternoon. knox county sheriff "douglas vantlin" tells me.. hi department is still working to find out what exactly happened. "jacob samuel lacoste" was samuel "jacob "jacob samuel lacoste" was still at the home when detectives arrived. the "22"-year-old was arrested. right now.. he's preliminarily facing "voluntary manslaughter". sheriff "vantlin" tells me he believes "roach" and lacoste were friends. however.. he says they are still not sure what led to the shooting. /////// "if anybody does have knowledge of this situation or may have something to add to this they are encouraged to call the sheriff's department. get ahold of detectives." /////// now.. i'm told an autopsy is being done today. of course.. i'll continue to follow any new developments in this investigation.. as they become available. reporting live in knox county.. gary brian news 10. //////