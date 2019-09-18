Speech to Text for Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers - 6:00

vigo county vigo county schools are hoping to ease a nationwide shortage... fewer women are seeking careers in stem. at 5 o'clock we told you about a new program at "lost creek elementary". it's called "computer coding for girls". as news 10's alia blackburn shows us... by introducing it to young girls... teachers hope it'll spark a lifelong interest. "computer coding for girls" is truly taking off at lost creek elementary. so much... it's basically doubled in students. on first at five... i told you how teachers planned for 25 girls... but instead... they got 50. they're made up with kids who are eager to learn... including "olivia ojwang oh-ju-wan}". "i love coding so much, that it's a part of me." "my mom actually used to be a coder, and we did it on this app called javascript." while some say coding is in their blood.. "i got inspired, and i wanted to try something new." others are trying it for the first time. "we get to help each other figure the question and learn more about technology." but it's what they're learning beyond the computer screen that's making an impact. teachers "angie miller and angie oxford" say it's a room of opportunity. a chance to explore... encourage... and work together... not only as students... but as young women. "i think it makes them feel more special, it makes them feel that they are important and that they can lead the world just as men can too." programming a brighter future.. so young girls.. like syah chew... can code their own way to success. "they can learn more and they can use technology a lot... and like they can learn." this is year one of five for this program. miller and oxford hope by seeing this story.. other teachers will want to join in and create programs at their own schools. in the newsroom... alia blackburn... back to you. teachers and students alike will be sharpening their skills next wednesday in clay county. we explained at 5---there's a school corporation "e-learning day." students will complete their assignments using the internet. meanwhile, teachers will spend about half of their day on professional development. program leaders see this as a benefit for all this as a benefit for all involved! educators say it's important to blend technology with learning. when you get out into the when you get with learning. technology blend important to say it's educators involved! benefit for all this as a leaders see program development. professional day on half of their spend about teachers will meanwhile, internet. using the assignments their will complete students learning day." corporation "e-school at 5---there's a we explained clay county. wednesday in next their skills sharpening alike will be and