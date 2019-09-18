Clear

Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

A man in Vincennes is facing charges after a deadly early morning shooting.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:12 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

breaking news out of knox county. the sheriff's office has arrested a 22 year old man for involuntary manslaughter. he's identified as jacob lacoste of vincennes. according to a news release, police got the call just after 4 this morning of a man who had been shot. it happened at a residence on thunderhill drive. the victim has not been identified. we'll hear more from the sheriff on this
