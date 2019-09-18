Speech to Text for Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news out of knox county. the sheriff's office has arrested a 22 year old man for involuntary manslaughter. he's identified as jacob lacoste of vincennes. according to a news release, police got the call just after 4 this morning of a man who had been shot. it happened at a residence on thunderhill drive. the victim has not been identified. we'll hear more from the sheriff on this