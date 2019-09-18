All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at this hour the search continues for an inmate who was accidentally released from the vigo county jail. court documents show he was released without a court order, and he did not post bail. news 10's jordan kudisch is live from outside the jail. she has more about this inmate and his release. action was not taken until eight days after his release. police do say they don't believe he is a harm to the public, but it's important that he is found and returned to jail. take a look at your screen to help identify the inmate. gregg shepard faces charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft. officials say these charges come from a domestic situation. the victim in this case has been alerted of his release. if you know anything about where shepard is call the sheriff's office directly. you can also call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

Thirty-one tombstones were damaged at a martinsville, Illinois cemetery. police say it happened Sunday at the city cemetery near the high school. the cemetery board estimates repairs to cost roughly $3,000. if you know anything about this vandalism call the martinsville police department.

cbs news has the only television network cameras inside the washington monument. this as it prepares to reopen to the public tomorrow. the monument has been closed for years to undergo restoration. coming up on cbs this morning jan crawford received exclusive access to the first elevator ride up to the top of the refurbished structure. that's at seven eastern this morning right here on wthi tv.

two more community meetings are planned this week. that's to allow you to discuss finances for the vigo county school corporation. the district recently took another hit. enrollment is down by 173 students compared to last year. that adds up to a loss of more than $1.1 million in state funding. superintendent rob haworth says enrollment is and has been shrinking and so is our community. Meanwhile the school corporation is planning on making $4 million worth of budget cuts. as we mentioned two public meetings are planned this week. one is tonight at riley elementary. the other is tomorrow at devaney elementary.

both start at 6:30 p.m.

happening tomorrow the vigo county school board will meet in executive session. at the last regular meeting the board voted to authorize attorneys to work-out a settlement with energy systems group. and if no settlement is reached the board authorized that a lawsuit may be filed. the board claims "e-s-g" overbilled the corporation. tomorrow's meeting gets underway at 7:30 in the morning at the school corporation's central office.

here's a traffic alert for drivers in terre haute. a portion of grand avenue is closed. that's from lafayette avenue to 14th street. it's expected to wrap up monday.

and today n Sullivan section street will be closed from seven this morning until five this afternoon. that's from indiana avenue south to fehon {fee-haun} street.