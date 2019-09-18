Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Our stagnant weather pattern will continue through Friday.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 7:09 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

trelegy.com wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: 90 wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: 90 the time now is ?? past the hour. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead. //// and later - the word "they" takes on new meaning. just one of many new words and meanings you'll soon find in the dictionary. we'll explain. //// and... dry conditions add-on to a difficult growing season... wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: 90 the time now is ?? past the hour. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: 90 wednesday: sunny, hot. high: 88 wednesday night: mostly clear, calm. low: 63 thursday: sunny, even warmer. high: 90
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Another Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Image

Jacob Rutledge

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

ISU Volleyball

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball

Image

Golden Spike Game

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator