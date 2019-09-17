Speech to Text for Jacob Rutledge

forgotten that.> the four and ohh terre haute south football team has moved up to fifth in the latest associated press 5a polls.... one of the reasons the braves are unbeaten is the play of junior jacob rutledge.... he has two pick six's this year.....on offense he scored the game-winning touchdown in south's ot win over bloomington north. in south's victory bell win friday over terre haute north the running back rushed for 125 yards and 2 tds.... the braves have leaned on rutlege this year and he's delivering! <what he's done on defense being a lockdown corner. rushing touchdowns. he wants ball in his hands and live on that moment. he's been a huge boost to our team.> rutledge will look for another big