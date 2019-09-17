Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln football

welcome back... there's high school rivarlies in the area, then there's vincennes lincoln and jasper... i'll be honest these two schools don't like each other... they'll renew their fierce rivalry on the football field friday night when the alices host the wildcats... vincennes lincoln head coach levi salters was a standout athlete for the alices who had plenty of success against jasper... he's also two and ohh against jasper, you're watching highlights from last years alices win over the wildcats... the vincennes head coach hopes to keep that record perfect against his rival this friday! <anytime you can beat them, we'll take it. i'm sure they know they've loss the last two games to us. they haven't