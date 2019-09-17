Speech to Text for ISU Volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

improve to 14-2 on the season.... isu women's volleyball team played their 2019 homer opener tonight, they hosted iupui... former terre haute north star chloe mason sets taylor shelton for the kill....sycamores up 17-8 in game two.... mason who's just a freshman played solid for isu...she had a team-high 13 assist....she picks up another one here to nikki white..... sycamores win their homer opener, three-nothing over iupui....