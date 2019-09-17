Speech to Text for Bloomfield Volleyball

bloomfield volleyball is having a good season, they were at wrv.... malea ramsey sets elizabeth combs...her spike to much to handle for wrv, point bloomfield..ramsey had a great match with 38 assist... the lady cards have a good athlete in kylee shelton, she had a team-high 12 kills to go along with 11 digs...bloomfield in control early... bloomfield has a lot of heavy hitters....sophomore gracie lowry with the vicious spike that wrv can't return... bloomfield wins three-nothing...lady cardinals