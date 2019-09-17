Speech to Text for Golden Spike Game

welcome back... there was a time period where terre haute south volleyball just owned their rivals terre haute north, but lately its been all lady patriots in this series.... north has won three straight golden spike trophy games over south... the lady braves we trying to win back the golden spike tonight, they hosted the lady patriots... game one was close.....l-uh bell with the kill for terre haute north to tie the game at 23 apiece.... south would take the next point to set up game point...freshman reagan ealy with the putaway, lady braves take game one 25-23.... game point in game two....what a defensive play at the net by south's mikaila sullivan with the block...lady braves win game two 25-20 to go up two-ohh.... third game....south sets courtney jones....this girl is scary good...she's just a sophomore and is oozing potential....how do you return that spike, you don't! here come the lady patriots with a big rally....payton ferency with the ace to give north a 24-23 lead in game three... senior michaela cox played at another level tonight, nice shot at the net by south senior...south would score the final three poitns in the match to win it... terre haute south takes it three-nothing....lady braves win the golden spike trophy for the first time since 2015...