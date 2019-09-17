Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local health experts will soon be able to better provide resources to the community. that's thanks to a more than 7-thousand dollar grant. hamilton center in terre haute was awarded the "school based systems of care grant". "systems of care" is a network of resources in the community on a varity of issues.. the grant comes from the "department of mental health and addictions". the money will be used to buy marketing items for the group. it'll also make a public website so families have more access to the resources. "we realized a lot of people didn't know what the system of care was, what we did, when we met. so we applied for this grant to get more information out." you can find more information about s-o-c meetings, and how you can get access to community resources. that's available on their facebook page. we've linked you to it at wthi
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Another Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jacob Rutledge

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

ISU Volleyball

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball

Image

Golden Spike Game

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

Image

Terre Haute road closed until Monday

Image

Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator