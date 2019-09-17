Speech to Text for Hamilton Center awarded Systems of Care Grant

local health experts will soon be able to better provide resources to the community. that's thanks to a more than 7-thousand dollar grant. hamilton center in terre haute was awarded the "school based systems of care grant". "systems of care" is a network of resources in the community on a varity of issues.. the grant comes from the "department of mental health and addictions". the money will be used to buy marketing items for the group. it'll also make a public website so families have more access to the resources. "we realized a lot of people didn't know what the system of care was, what we did, when we met. so we applied for this grant to get more information out." you can find more information about s-o-c meetings, and how you can get access to community resources. that's available on their facebook page. we've linked you to it at wthi