Speech to Text for Terre Haute road closed until Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knox county's problem. we have a couple of road closures across the valley to pass along to you.. a portion of grand avenue in terre haute is closed starting today. that's from lafayette avenue.. to 14th street. crews will be repairing the sewer in the area. the closure is expected to wrap up next monday.