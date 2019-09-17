Speech to Text for Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

an arrest. some families in martinsville, illinois are unhappy tonight. they want answers to who vandalized the city cemetery. 31 tombstones were knocked over or broke in half. local officials believe this happened sunday night. news 10's tilly marlett found out just how costly the damage will be. the city cemetery has been in martinsville since 1835. the tombstones carry a lot of history... and meaning. "a lot of people just think that once you're buried that's it. a lot of these graves are 100 years old." joyce bishop oversees the local cemeteries. she says this is disrespectful. "for someone to just come in it just really breaks out hearts that somebody wants to do this." bishop says a lot goes into maintaining the cemetery. this damage will be an extra cost... possibly more than 3-thousand dollars. martinsville mayor herman davidson says the repairs won't be easy. "a lot of people think oh yeah you can just pick them up and set them right back on the base of it but that's what's not involved you have to seal it and you have to have spacers to do it the right way so they last." officials are now discussing installing cameras to prevent this from happening agin. "it's also been talked about maybe offering a reward for information." a search to bring justice to a devastating situation... reporting in martinsville, illinois, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10.