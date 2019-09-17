Speech to Text for Vigo County government computer systems back up and running after ransomware attack

vigo county government computer systems are back up and running. you might remember. the computer systems in the government offices were attacked by ransomware last month. county commissioner brendan kearns says all systems and programs have been upgraded and checked. but they're still working to put some programs back into the system. he says nothing was harmed. kearns told us... they're putting in more security measures to keep it from happening