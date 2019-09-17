Speech to Text for Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people who started overnight Vermillion County f

in other crime news tonight.. fire investigators are searching for more information about an early morning fire. it happened around 12:50 this morning at a house in blanford, indiana. that's in vermillion county. officials say there was no sign anyone lived in the house. its now being investigated as arson. if you know anything about the fire.. you're asked to call the arson hotline at 1 800 382 4628 or you can call the vermillion county sheriff's office at 765 492 3737. there is a 5-thousand dollar reward for tips that lead to