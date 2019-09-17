Speech to Text for Rising gas prices cause frustration as people head to the pumps

tensions between the u-s and iran continue to rise... an attack on saudi arabian oil facilities has u-s officials searching for who is responsible...and how they should respond. meanwhile, the attack also caused oil prices to rise... and that is affecting people here at home filling up their gas tanks. "it's just hard because it's a necessity." in terre haute.. gas prices started to rise yesterday morning. by last night...they jumped nearly 40 cents a gallon. these rising costs have several people frustrated they're paying more as they head to the pumps. news 10s jada huddlestun is live for you tonight. she spoke with a local expert on the current economic situation.. new for you tonight at 10...she has more on the impact here in the wabash valley. if you've gotten gas at one of these pumps in the last 24 hours.. you've probably noticed things are a little pricier than usual. i spoke with several drivers today as they were filling up.. they share their frustrations with rising gas prices. kara payne is a student at indiana state university. on weekends.. she travels two hours home to see family. but the recent rising gas prices.. may change that. "we could be using it for things like groceries and stuff like that, rather than having to pay more for gas and going home and stuff. then it just makes you really not want to go home because you don't have the money to pay for the gas." many are feeling the pain in their wallets... experts say the attacks in saudi arabia are causing a domino effect. that's why you're seeing higher gas prices at least for now.. "running to the pumps at this point would actually be counter productive to your own interests. this is a temporary phenomenon and persuming there is no more attacks or no more successful attacks, it will stay a temporary phenomenon." guell says it's important people understand that things like this are expected.. but to just be patient. "it can impact anybody anywhere in the world, because oil is a global comodity, so it's not just going to spike in one place. it is going to move all over. which means you're effected in terre haute just as much as if you were in europe." with the back and forth prices in gas.. payne says she's always on the lookout for the best deal. "whenever we go and get gas we usually drive up